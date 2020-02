Local Holdens roar on

Silver City Motors Dealer Principal, Anthony Lind, giving the Holden badge on the Colorado Z71 a buff clean. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson Silver City Motors Dealer Principal, Anthony Lind, giving the Holden badge on the Colorado Z71 a buff clean. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

With imminent end of the Holden car, Silver City Motors Dealer Principal, Anthony Lind, has assured locals they need not worry about their vehicles - they’ll remain in safe hands.

Silver City Motors along with other Holden dealers were not informed of the retirement of the Holden brand before it was announced on Monday.

They were told instead connect to a video conference where they got the news just an hour before the news reports came out.

