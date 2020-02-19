Green new look for Argent St

Sitting Bull’s Rosie Siemer and The Lollipop Tree’s Michelle McLachlan showcase their green St Pat’s shirts in an effort to get residents to shop locally for the popular annual races. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson Sitting Bull’s Rosie Siemer and The Lollipop Tree’s Michelle McLachlan showcase their green St Pat’s shirts in an effort to get residents to shop locally for the popular annual races. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

Argent Street traders are banding together to ‘Paint the Town Green’ ahead of the ever popular St Pat’s race in a bid to get locals to shop locally for the event.

Sitting Bull owner, Rosie Siemer, said the campaign was a way to encourage local shopping and lift the spirits in the community.

“We’re just trying to lift the mood in town a little bit, try and get a bit excited about something,” Rose said.

Please log in to read the whole article.