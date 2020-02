FWLHD welcomes 2020 nurse grads

The 30 new graduates outside the Community Health Centre in Crystal Street. PICTURE: Myles Burt The 30 new graduates outside the Community Health Centre in Crystal Street. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

A record 30 new registered nurses and midwifery graduates have been welcomed to the Far West Local Health District.

The 2020 cohort is the largest since the start of the Far West LHD’s Rural and Remote Transition to GradStart Registered Nurse/Midwife Program.

Last year, the FWLHD employed 27 new graduates from the 2019 intake.

