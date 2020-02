Ex-local writes hit song on bushfires

Lyndsie Storer has released a new single ‘Let It Rain’. PICTURE: Supplied Lyndsie Storer has released a new single ‘Let It Rain’. PICTURE: Supplied

By Emily McInerney

Former local Lyndsie Storer has released song that she wrote during the bushfires and it has hit number five on the singer/songwriter charts.

The song is called ‘Let It Rain’ and the day Lyndsie released she said it finally poured rain in Mildura.

This is Lyndsie’s third song that she has recorded and she has been overwhelmed with the response.

