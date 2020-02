World record butterfly challenge

Sienna Rynne (8), Dalton Piasente (11), Kalyce Pressler (15), Jackson Cowdrey (11) and Veniece Coorey (8) are all keen participants in the 2020 World Record Butterfly Relay Attempt, in memory of Australian nurse and swimmer, Kirsty Boden. PICTURE: Supplied Sienna Rynne (8), Dalton Piasente (11), Kalyce Pressler (15), Jackson Cowdrey (11) and Veniece Coorey (8) are all keen participants in the 2020 World Record Butterfly Relay Attempt, in memory of Australian nurse and swimmer, Kirsty Boden. PICTURE: Supplied

The Silver City Swim Club is one of eight swimming clubs throughout Australia hosting the 2020 World Record Butterfly Relay Attempt in memory of terrorist victim and swimmer, Kirsty Boden.

Initiated by Melbourne businessman Simon Joscelyne the goal is to have as many participants from all over Australia, swim fifty metres of butterfly in one hour. The local event is being held at the Broken Hill Regional Aquatic Centre on Saturday 22nd February with warm-up at 4pm. Anyone in the community who can swim 50 metres of butterfly is encouraged to take part, whether they belong to any swimming club or not.

The challenge is in honour and memory of Kirsty Boden, the Australian nurse and swimmer hailing from Loxton, who tragically lost her life at the hands of terrorists in the London Bridge Attack of 2017. Dubbed the ‘Angel of London Bridge’, Kirsty was herself courageously helping other victims when she was killed.

