Last straw

By Craig Brealey

“Red hot anger” in Menindee about the NSW Government letting upstream irrigators take flood waters promised to the Darling River was the last straw for the town’s tourism body.

Yesterday the Menindee Tourist Association withdrew from any further talks with the government about the Menindee Lakes Savings Project.

The group representing Aboriginal people, the Barkindji Native Title Group Aboriginal Corporation, quit last week.

