Menindee waits for Easter gift

Tourists enjoy a boat ride during better times on Menindee Lakes. PICTURE: AAP Tourists enjoy a boat ride during better times on Menindee Lakes. PICTURE: AAP

By Myles Burt

Fresh flows should arrive at Menindee just as the tourist season begins, says Menindee Tourism Association chairman, Rob Gregory.

Ten to thirty gigalitres of water is expected to flow into Menindee after huge rains swept across the Northern Basin.

Mr Gregory said the forecasted flows should help with local tourism with the tourist season beginning around late March.

Please log in to read the whole article.