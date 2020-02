St Pat’s office off to great start

From left: St Pat’s Race Club Secretary Kimberley Fell and President Margaret Corradini with Steve Radford and Mayor Darriea Turley. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson From left: St Pat’s Race Club Secretary Kimberley Fell and President Margaret Corradini with Steve Radford and Mayor Darriea Turley. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

There are just three weeks until the 55th annual St Pat’s Race Meet and preparations are well underway for Broken Hill’s biggest day of the year.

The opening of the new St Pat’s office on Argent Street signalled the countdown to the event on Saturday, March 14.

Over the last six months committee members have been busy behind the scenes making sure that this year will be a St Pat’s to remember.

