‘Out of the Ashes’ Bushfire Fundraiser

Cheeki Choices’ Erin Reberger with Reece Williams (left) and Clinton Champion of Reece Williams Refrigeration and Air Conditioning. PICTURE: Callum Marshall Cheeki Choices’ Erin Reberger with Reece Williams (left) and Clinton Champion of Reece Williams Refrigeration and Air Conditioning. PICTURE: Callum Marshall

By Callum Marshall

A fundraiser to support families affected by the bushfires on Kangaroos Island is set to take place tomorrow afternoon.

Organised by local caterer Erin Reberger, alongside her friend and counsellor Lisa Bondarenko, the event will take place at Thyme and features a workshop on mental, emotional and physical health alongside donated prizes, an auction and catering by Erin’s business Cheeki Choices and Cheffries.

“Lisa, who’s a counsellor in Adelaide, and myself have worked together with a foundation called Parenting KI on Kangaroo Island which works with families and young children in getting them stable and giving them support that they need,” said Ms Reberger.

