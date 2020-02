Broncos set to buck Central Districts

The Broncos men’s team set to take on Central Districts this weekend with coach Jay Tremelling (back, far right) and Broken Hill Basketball Association President Steve Lihou (front, with basketball). Absent: Shane Dalby. PICTURE: Callum Marshall The Broncos men’s team set to take on Central Districts this weekend with coach Jay Tremelling (back, far right) and Broken Hill Basketball Association President Steve Lihou (front, with basketball). Absent: Shane Dalby. PICTURE: Callum Marshall

By Callum Marshall

An exhibition match between the Broken Hill Broncos basketball team and Adelaide’s Central Districts will take place here this weekend in what should be a cracker of a game.

It’ll be the first time in over 20 years that a men’s Broncos team has played, with the match coming together through recent conversations between the local Basketball Association and Central Districts.

“It all came about from a guy that’s linked with Central Districts, and we just started chatting and threw the idea about these guys coming up and just putting on a bit of an exhibition game,” said local Basketball Association President Steve Lihou.

