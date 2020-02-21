Newspaper farewells front office fave

Cherie Carroll enjoyed her final day as a BDT employee, working away at her desk as normal. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

After almost 21 years a familiar and friendly face of the Barrier Daily Truth, Cherie Carroll has worked her last day in the office.

Born and bred in Broken Hill, this move will be Cherie’s first time living away from her home town, as she and her husband, Rod, make a move to Adelaide.

“It’s a bit scary, it’s a bit sad, but it’s also exciting, and it’s just another journey in our lives that we’re looking forward to,” said Cherie.

