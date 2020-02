Silverton a wasteland

Finding a splash of green out near Silverton has proven difficult as the drought drags on across the Far West. PICTURE: Chris Rawlins

By Myles Burt

Lack of rain, loose topsoil and constant winds during the drought have turned Silverton into a dusty wasteland.

Eldee Station owner Naomi Schmidt said she hadn’t seen the Silverton area this dry since the end of the Millennium Drought before it finally broke in 2010.

Ms Schmidt said some areas look worse than others depending on whether properties have saltbush or low bush compared to low lying grasses. However, she said one aspect of the weather has been very different during this drought.

