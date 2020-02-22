Charleville hope

Heavy rainfall is expected to fall on Charleville.

By Myles Burt

The Warrego River could provide crucial flows for Darling River communities as 50 to 100mm are forecasted to fall over Charleville, Queensland.

The Early Warning Network has issued a pre-emptive flood warning for the southern Queensland interior. The Bureau of Meteorology is expecting a significant amount of rainfall to pour over Charleville and the Warrego Catchment this weekend.

The Warrego River is a tributary to the Darling River, meeting just below Bourke.

