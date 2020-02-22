Pay rise snub

Hospital employees have received a win with a back pay in laundry allowance, but the Ministry of Health is still withholding pay increases.

The Barrier Industrial Council has contacted the Minister for Health’s office forwarding a petition with over 650 signatures, fighting for the 2.5 per cent wage adjustment.

President of the Barrier Industrial Council, Rosslyn Ferry, said she is yet to receive a response from Minister Brad Hazzard’s office in regards to the petition.

