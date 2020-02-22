Miners’ Memorial $9m funding bid

The Miners' Memorial site could see an interpretative tour with display machinery developed if a joint council and Crown Lands funding bid is approved by the state government.

By Callum Marshall

The Miners’ Memorial site could feature a mining interpretative tour with display machinery if a joint $9.2m funding bid by Crown Lands and City Council is approved by the state government.

A spokesperson for the Department of Planning, Industry and Environment - Crown Lands said the department was looking to maintain and enhance the site.

“The Line of Lode Miner’s Memorial is an iconic symbol for both Broken Hill and the mining industry,” said the spokesperson.

