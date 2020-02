Silver City rallies behind the Harts

The damage to Pro Hart’s grave at the Broken Hill Cemetery. PICTURE: Rod Craker The damage to Pro Hart’s grave at the Broken Hill Cemetery. PICTURE: Rod Craker

By Annette Northey

The grave of iconic Australian artist Pro Hart has been vandalised in the Broken Hill cemetery by way of a chemical thrown onto the black granite slab, as was discovered Saturday morning.

News broke to the public on Saturday about 3.30pm when John Hart, Pro’s eldest child, posted the following message on his Facebook page, along with photographs of the damaged grave:

“So this was Dad’s Grave today. Vandals tossed some chemical that has etched the Granite. We got most of it off but the only fix to the marks left behind is to re-polish and re-etch the Dragonfly,” John said.

