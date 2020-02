Lions help lift BH basketball

American player Spencer Williams displays an impressive jump during his lay-up. PICTURE: Myles Burt American player Spencer Williams displays an impressive jump during his lay-up. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

Central Districts Lions outclassed the Broken Hill Broncos with a massive 106 points to 25 victory in an exhibition clash at the R.K. Sanderson Basketball Stadium on Saturday night.

But all said and done, Broken Hill basketball was definitely the biggest winner on the night.

The one-off event drew a large crowd of local spectators for the U/12 Broncos mixed game and the highly-anticipated Broncos versus Lions match.

