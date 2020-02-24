The Indian turns 50

School students can be seen in the crowd as the train departs. PICTURE: Frank Johnson School students can be seen in the crowd as the train departs. PICTURE: Frank Johnson

Fifty years ago today people all over Broken Hill were excitedly preparing for a momentous occasion.

On the afternoon of February 24, 1970, the Indian Pacific was coming to town on its inaugural journey across the continent.

Anticipating a crowd of about 300, City Council closed two blocks in front of Crystal Street station between Oxide and Sulphide streets but more than 400 people turned up.

Please log in to read the whole article.