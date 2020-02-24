Maalste rips heart from Robins’ chest

Michael Maalste is in super form heading into the grand final. PICTURE: Michael Murphy Michael Maalste is in super form heading into the grand final. PICTURE: Michael Murphy

By Michael Murphy

Central speedster Michael Maalste ripped through the West attack in the first Barrier District Cricket League clash on Saturday, snaring five wickets and catapulting the Magpies into the grand final.

West batted first and lost opener Peter Lewis (0) early, but fellow opener Paul Attard and first drop Harry Clout then proceeded to etch out a decent partnership.

The pair put on 33 runs in nine overs and were looking comfortable at the crease until Jarred Paul entered the attack. In Paul’s first over, Clout pulled one low to the waiting hands of Scott Mateer at short mid-wicket and departed after scoring eight runs off 29 balls.

