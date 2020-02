Net, set, go!

Broken Hill Netball Association's Net Set Go Coordinator, Lucy Clarke, and Assistant Coordinator, Alyssa Cadd, are looking forward to a season of teaching youngsters the skills of netball. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

The Broken Hill Netball Association is hosting a Net Set Go Come and Try Night for children who have an interest in learning the basics of the game.

Net Set Go is for kids five to 10 years old who are ready and eager to learn new skills, play more games, and make new friends.

The Come and Try Night is a free event designed to introduce the future netball stars of Broken Hill to the great game through skill work and modified games in a friendly environment.

