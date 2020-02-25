Dan’s blistering last hurrah

North’s Dan ter Braak in action earlier this season. PICTURE: Michael Murphy North’s Dan ter Braak in action earlier this season. PICTURE: Michael Murphy

By Callum Marshall

An all-round masterclass performance by Dan Ter Braak in perhaps his last game of local cricket saw North beat South by 118 runs on Sunday.

In the second A grade game on the weekend, ter Braak scored a magnificent 117 n/o which featured 14 fours and one six to help steer his side to an impressive 7/199 total.

The innings was particularly impressive considering North were on the ropes early on with a score of 3/48 after just 12 overs.

Please log in to read the whole article.