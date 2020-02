Revolt on the river

Barry Stone (right) with the letter being sent to the Prime Minister today. With him is Otis Filley from Melbourne who has been in Menindee since December working on a documentary about the river and the lakes. “I’ll be staying for a year, or until the film is finished,” said Mr Filley. PICTURE: Craig Brealey Barry Stone (right) with the letter being sent to the Prime Minister today. With him is Otis Filley from Melbourne who has been in Menindee since December working on a documentary about the river and the lakes. “I’ll be staying for a year, or until the film is finished,” said Mr Filley. PICTURE: Craig Brealey

By Craig Brealey

The bridge over the Darling River at Wilcannia will be blockaded next month and will stay closed unless the government stops breaking the law that puts people before irrigators, an organiser of the protest said yesterday.

The bridge on the Barrier Highway has been temporarily shut by rallies against the mismanagement of the Murray-Darling Basin three times in the last four years but this time it’s do or die, said Barry Stone, a resident of Sunset Strip.

“The river is being sucked dry again and if we let this go on any longer we will never see the Darling flow,” Mr Stone told the BDT.

