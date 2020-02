Airport kiosk upgrade

The airport kiosk is closed for upgrades. PICTURE: Emily McInerney

By Emily McInerney

After receiving no successful tenders for the airport kiosk, Council is looking to set aside money for an upgrade.

Last year it was announced that the airport kiosk would have a lessee by mid-January.

However, it appears that has fallen through as the kiosk is now fenced off with a construction sign.

