Blockade goes national

Beryl Carmichael: “It’s open to everyone who wants to join us - black, white, brindle or polka dot - because this is about saving our country for all of us.” Beryl Carmichael: “It’s open to everyone who wants to join us - black, white, brindle or polka dot - because this is about saving our country for all of us.”

By Craig Brealey

A day after the local plan to block the Wilcannia bridge was announced, public support has been flooding in from around the nation, organisers said yesterday.

On March 13, traffic on the Barrier Highway will be stopped from crossing the bridge over the Darling/Baaka River to get government to finally rectify the destruction being wrought.

“I got a phone call this morning from Parramatta. They’re going to blockade their bridge,” said Barry Stone who is helping to coordinate the protest.

Please log in to read the whole article.