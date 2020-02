Program to save the city’s trees sought by councillor

This nature strip in Radium Street has received some love and care thanks to a thoughtful resident who planted trees and succulents in it. PICTURE: Emily McInerney This nature strip in Radium Street has received some love and care thanks to a thoughtful resident who planted trees and succulents in it. PICTURE: Emily McInerney

By Emily McInerney

A notice of motion to water more of the city’s trees has already be taken on by residents keen to preserve their nature strips.

Councillor Tm Kennedy has proposed the motion for consideration at tonight’s monthly meeting “that Broken Hill City Council implement a program to save the city’s trees from dying from drought related conditions.”

He has also requested that Council dig holes next to trees for polypipe so that the water reaches the roots instead of running off and evaporating.

Please log in to read the whole article.