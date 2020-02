DTB goes out with a bang

Dan ter Braak raises the bat after scoring 117 not out in his last game. PICTURE: Gloria Hack Dan ter Braak raises the bat after scoring 117 not out in his last game. PICTURE: Gloria Hack

By Dont Mind That

Dan ter Braak left a lasting impression on the NBHCC with one of the best individual games seen in Broken Hill for a long time in his final game for the club.

The day didn’t start as planned with stand in skipper Jordan Vella first of all losing the toss, and then after being sent in, caught down the leg side off the very first ball of the game.

Tommy Carruthers joined Dan ter Braak in the middle and they added 23 together before Tom was bowled for 14. Wilson came and went for 1 and we were 3/48 after 12 overs.

