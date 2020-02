Silver City to be shown at Mardi Gras

By Emily Ferguson

Broken Hill will be broadcast live to the world through a Mardi Gras Parade Party at the one and only Palace Hotel this weekend.

Esther La Rovere, Managing Director of the Palace and Festival Director of the Broken Heel Festival, is encouraging everyone to get involved in the magic of Mardi Gras from the comfort of the Palace Hotel Pavilion Room.

Today Esther is heading to Sydney for the Parade on Saturday evening.

