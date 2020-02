Two of our best off to top start

(From left) Former manager of Broken Hill Skillshare Pam Clarke, scholarship winners Shanae McMaster and Stewart Williams and Foundation Broken Hill’s Prue Sulicich. PICTURE: Emily McInerney (From left) Former manager of Broken Hill Skillshare Pam Clarke, scholarship winners Shanae McMaster and Stewart Williams and Foundation Broken Hill’s Prue Sulicich. PICTURE: Emily McInerney

Two youngsters have received a $5,000 grant to help with their future studies.

Shanae McMaster (18) from Ivanhoe, completed a School-based traineeship at RDA Far West through Willyama High School last year.

Fellow 18-year-old Stewart Williams, originally from Menindee, was Dux of Broken Hill High School in 2019 and is beginning a Bachelor of Pharmacy (Honours) in Adelaide this year.

Please log in to read the whole article.