Maari Ma renews war on smoking

Associate Professor Renee Bittoun with her Carbon Monoxide testing monitor. She was in Broken Hill yesterday to promote Maari Ma’s program, Kiila Laana.PICTURE: Emily Ferguson Associate Professor Renee Bittoun with her Carbon Monoxide testing monitor. She was in Broken Hill yesterday to promote Maari Ma’s program, Kiila Laana.PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

Associate Professor Renee Bittoun visited Broken Hill yesterday to host education sessions with Maari Ma Health Professionals, as well as promote the launch of the Kiila Laana Program.

Formally known as the Tackling Indigenous Smoking program, Kiila Laana is a Barkindji word which means growing.

Associate Professor Renee Bittoun has an extensive bio and has worked with Maari Ma for over a decade providing specialist clinical consultation and education and training in the workforce.

