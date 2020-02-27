24.9°C 03:00 pm
The rise of BABY WAZZA

Thursday, 27th February, 2020

Warren Blackwell, aka Wazza, looks proudly over his protege, Wazza. PICTURE: Annette Northey Warren Blackwell, aka Wazza, looks proudly over his protege, Wazza. PICTURE: Annette Northey

By Annette Northey

After struggling to survive, a calf named Wazza, born at the agriculture plot at Broken Hill High School this year, is out of the woods for now.

There is no one happier than Warren Blackwell, the original ‘Wazza’ and  the school’s now-retired General Assistant of 24 years, that his namesake has a new lease on life. 

Baby Wazza was born on Saturday, January 11, and it was thought at the time that he wouldn’t survive. 

