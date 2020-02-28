Nats on board

By Craig Brealey

A petition calling for a federal Royal Commission into the Murray-Darling Basin’s management and a bill to establish a national register of water owners has been supported by the NSW National party.

However, the Coalition government only “noted” the measures and would now be under pressure to do something about them, said the Shadow Minister, Clayton Barr.

A call from the floor of the Lower House for a debate was denied by the government, said Mr Barr.

Please log in to read the whole article.