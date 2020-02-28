Message to lure tourists

A new tourism campaign to promote tourism in the Far West.

By Emily McInerney

A new tourism campaign is encouraging people to get to Broken Hill and Central Darling Shire with the slogan “It’s Out There”.

Australians are being encouraged to experience ‘a different kind of outback’ in Broken Hill and its surrounds through a new marketing campaign launched by the NSW Government yesterday.

‘It’s Out There’ has been developed by the Government’s tourism and major events agency Destination NSW in collaboration with Broken Hill City Council and Central Darling Shire.

