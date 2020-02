GM’s performance 'above satisfactory'

City Council's GM James Roncon.

General Manager James Roncon’s performance in the last 12 months has been deemed ‘above satisfactory’ by City Council.

Mr Roncon’s performance was reviewed during the confidential matters at the Council meeting on Wednesday.

Councillors voted to give him a salary increase of 1.5 per cent, which was backdated to April 4, 2019.

