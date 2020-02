Perfect mix of health and culture

Maari Ma board member and Menindee Director Cheryl Blore in front of the organisation’s Kiila Laana Program design. Ms Blore planted an Emu Bush as part of yesterday’s launch of the program, with a leaf from the bush serving as the program’s design symbol. PICTURE: Callum Marshall Maari Ma board member and Menindee Director Cheryl Blore in front of the organisation’s Kiila Laana Program design. Ms Blore planted an Emu Bush as part of yesterday’s launch of the program, with a leaf from the bush serving as the program’s design symbol. PICTURE: Callum Marshall

By Callum Marshall

Maari Ma launched their Kiila Laana Program yesterday, a rebrand of their Tackling Indigenous Smoking program.

The program, which was discussed in detail by visiting Associate Professor Renee Bittoun in Wednesday’s BDT, is named after the Barkindji word for growing.

At yesterday’s event, locals and members of the Maari Ma board came out to see the unveiling of the program’s name and design at the Old Silver King Service Station.

