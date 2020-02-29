David Vs Goliath

Captains Tobias Hack (left) and Ben Franklyn both know how to win with Tobias captaining the Bulldogs to two premierships and being a part of a further three. South has made finals every year under Franklyn’s captaincy as they try and break a 25-year curse. Captains Tobias Hack (left) and Ben Franklyn both know how to win with Tobias captaining the Bulldogs to two premierships and being a part of a further three. South has made finals every year under Franklyn’s captaincy as they try and break a 25-year curse.

By Donald Trump

Then there were three. The regular season rounds of the BDCL are now over as we look towards the last two weekends of local cricket.

Congratulations must first go to the Central Cricket Club, finishing top of the ladder with only percentage between them and North, therefore going straight through to the big dance.

North players were fuming after they dispatched a lacklustre South side last week, picking up the full eight points and believing they had finished minor premiers, only to be shattered an hour later when the rounds were added up, and it was discovered Central had just snuck home.

Please log in to read the whole article.