Bells pops up in Sydney

Mayor Darriea Turley ‘shakes’ it up with the Bells Milk Bar girls as Broken Hill was showcased at a Sydney conference yesterday. PICTURE: Supplied Mayor Darriea Turley ‘shakes’ it up with the Bells Milk Bar girls as Broken Hill was showcased at a Sydney conference yesterday. PICTURE: Supplied

By Emily McInerney

More than 200 travel and lifestyle media gurus have been given a taste of Broken Hill with a special ‘pop-up bar’.

A replica of Bells Milk Bar was brought to life in Sydney to support a new marketing campaign - ‘It’s Out There’ - launched at the International Media Marketplace, Australia’s largest travel and lifestyle media summit.

Bells Milk Bar’s Jason King said it was “bloody awesome” to be included in the campaign.

Please log in to read the whole article.