Exhibition explores colonialism

George Raftopoulos next to his ‘Bangaree’ artwork which is currently on display in his ‘Ikona’ exhibition at the Regional Art Gallery. PICTURE: Callum Marshall George Raftopoulos next to his ‘Bangaree’ artwork which is currently on display in his ‘Ikona’ exhibition at the Regional Art Gallery. PICTURE: Callum Marshall

By Callum Marshall

An exhibition exploring colonisation, our own belief systems and the iconography surrounding that has just opened at the Regional Art Gallery.

Titled ‘Ikona’, the Greek word for image, the exhibition is by artist George Raftopoulos whose works delve into sometimes complicated and confronting territory.

The decision to focus on colonialism and Captain Arthur Phillip as a figure within the exhibition, he said, was informed from a previous exhibit in Canberra and wanting people to question their own beliefs.

Please log in to read the whole article.