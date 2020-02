‘Amazing’ art awards night

Sammy Green (left) and Tyreke King were having a great time at the Maari Ma Indigenous Art Awards on Saturday. PICTURE: Callum Marshall Sammy Green (left) and Tyreke King were having a great time at the Maari Ma Indigenous Art Awards on Saturday. PICTURE: Callum Marshall

By Callum Marshall

The 10th edition of the Maari Ma Indigenous Art Awards took place last night with about 800 locals coming out to see a fantastic showcase of Indigenous art, music, jewellery and culture.

The awards, which highlight Indigenous art from across the Far West and surrounding regions, took place in the Regional Art Gallery’s carpark with locals able to see the artworks in the Gallery itself.

The outdoor event had lots going on with locals treated to some great live music by Tha Boiz and Nyirey Kickett and his band, an Indigenous art market, activities for the kids as well as food and drink.

