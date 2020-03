Stroke of good news helps save the day

June Marie Bennett with all the new Stroke merchandise she will be sharing around Broken Hill. PICTURE: Emily McInerney

By Emily McInerney

Broken Hill’s June-Marie Bennett has received a whole new batch of Stroke Awareness merchandise after the Stroke Foundation read about her recent episode.

The BDT spoke with June earlier in the year after she revealed a bookmark about recognising the signs of stroke saved her life.

June said she was having an off day in December last year and thought it may have been just due to the heat.

