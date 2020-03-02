Pack Dogs in GF

South opener Paul Nicholas hits one of three big sixes. PICTURE: Michael Murphy South opener Paul Nicholas hits one of three big sixes. PICTURE: Michael Murphy

By Michael Murphy

The North Cricket Club will take on Central in the Barrier District Cricket League A Grade grand final next week after dispatching South in the semi-final at the Alma Oval on Saturday.

South won the toss and elected to bat, and lost a few early wickets. Ryan Gillespie (3) was caught behind off the bowling of Tom Davey while first-drop Sheldon Hall (13) skied a top edge off the bowling of Chase Johnson - Anthony Tidball accepted the catch at gully.

Matt Reavill (3) also lost his wicket cheaply, playing a cross-bated lofted shot to Brendon Martin at mid-on, and the Southies were on the back foot at 3/37.

Please log in to read the whole article.