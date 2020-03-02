On top of the world
Monday, 2nd March, 2020
By Callum Marshall
The beauty of the Arctic, and the freedom one experiences while exploring it, is being highlighted in a new exhibition at the Regional Art Gallery.
Titled ‘Adrift’, the exhibition comprises a collection of photographic portraits, landscapes and still lives that Melbourne-based artist Jesse Boyd-Reid took while traversing a rocky archipelago in the high Arctic.
His visit was part a residency program run by a not-for-profit organisation towards the end of last year, a program which artists and scientists can apply for by proposing a project they wish to complete whilst up there.
Please log in to read the whole article.