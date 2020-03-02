On top of the world

Jesse Boyd-Reid next to one of his photographic pieces within his ‘Adrift’ exhibition, which is currently on display at the Regional Art Gallery. PICTURE: Callum Marshall Jesse Boyd-Reid next to one of his photographic pieces within his ‘Adrift’ exhibition, which is currently on display at the Regional Art Gallery. PICTURE: Callum Marshall

By Callum Marshall

The beauty of the Arctic, and the freedom one experiences while exploring it, is being highlighted in a new exhibition at the Regional Art Gallery.

Titled ‘Adrift’, the exhibition comprises a collection of photographic portraits, landscapes and still lives that Melbourne-based artist Jesse Boyd-Reid took while traversing a rocky archipelago in the high Arctic.

His visit was part a residency program run by a not-for-profit organisation towards the end of last year, a program which artists and scientists can apply for by proposing a project they wish to complete whilst up there.

