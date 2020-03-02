Inquiry into embargoes

People travelling on the swollen Namoi River, near Walgett, last month. People travelling on the swollen Namoi River, near Walgett, last month.

By Craig Brealey

The lifting of the embargoes on floodplain harvesting and pumping in the NSW Northern Basin last month is to be examined by a Parliamentary Inquiry.

Last week, the Labor Opposition won support in parliament for an examination of the controversial decision that let irrigators start filling their dams while the floodwaters were nowhere near the Darling River.

The embargoes were meant to ensure that the water made it to the Darling that had not had a flow for more than two years.

