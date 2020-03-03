Purcell leads Roos again

South Football Club’s Leadership Group for the season include Captain Marc Purcell (centre) and Vice Captains Arlen Bird (left) and Marcus O’Brien. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson South Football Club’s Leadership Group for the season include Captain Marc Purcell (centre) and Vice Captains Arlen Bird (left) and Marcus O’Brien. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

The reigning premiers of the Broken Hill Football League will once again be captained by Marc Purcell, in his third season as South’s man in charge.

Purcell said he was thrilled to have again been selected to lead the team, a role he believes he is getting better at with age and experience.

“It’s a massive honour, a cliche saying that, but it really is,” he said. “It’s great to lead these boys and we’ve got a few young fellows coming through so as I’m getting older it’s getting more and more rewarding for me.”

