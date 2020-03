Here she comes

Kerry Turley wades through a flowing Darling/Baaka at Trevallyn Station on Sunday. PICTURE: Kerry Turley Kerry Turley wades through a flowing Darling/Baaka at Trevallyn Station on Sunday. PICTURE: Kerry Turley

By Callum Marshall

A flowing Darling/Baaka will reach Wilcannia and Menindee very soon and Broken Hill local Kerry Turley has captured the moment when water arrived at Trevallyn Station on Sunday.

Camping by the river bed with a few mates over the weekend, Mr Turley awoke on Sunday morning to see water making its way round the river bend and past the property which is 85km upstream of Wilcannia.

He quickly posted images and videos on the Facebook page of his business, Discount Tyres Broken Hill, and hundreds of people shared them.

