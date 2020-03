New lights at Jubilee

A light tower going up behind the bleachers yesterday at the Jubilee Oval. PICTURE: Emily McInerney A light tower going up behind the bleachers yesterday at the Jubilee Oval. PICTURE: Emily McInerney

Four new light towers, worth over $600,000, have gone up around the Jubilee Oval as part of its redevelopment.

MBE Electrical and Lawrence Engineering were on hand to lift and install the new LED 30-metre tall towers that have replaced the six 15m towers used by football and cricket clubs for more than 35 years.

The old lights came down at the start of February.

