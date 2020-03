Golden race

St Pat’s volunteers Lauren Medcalf (left) and Kathryn Moriarty with Vine Furniture One’s Dru Vine getting ready for the Leprechaun Race. PICTURE: Emily McInerney St Pat’s volunteers Lauren Medcalf (left) and Kathryn Moriarty with Vine Furniture One’s Dru Vine getting ready for the Leprechaun Race. PICTURE: Emily McInerney

If you fancy dressing up in funky costumes and making a dash for cash, then the Leprechaun Novelty Race will hit the spot at the St Pat’s races.

The St Pat’s Vines Furniture One/Comfort Inn Crystal Leprechaun Novelty Race will be run at the end of the March 14 meeting and nominations are open.

Lindy Robins said committee members came up with the novelty race after watching the Dinosaur Race at an Adelaide race meeting.

