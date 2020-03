Declin Spain-bound for soccer

Fifteen-year-old Declin West is preparing for his first overseas trip - to Spain to play in the Under 16 CFANA National Soccer Team. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson Fifteen-year-old Declin West is preparing for his first overseas trip - to Spain to play in the Under 16 CFANA National Soccer Team. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

Local soccer talent Declin West is travelling to Spain this month to represent Australia.

Declin has been playing soccer his whole life and will expand his resume when he plays for the Under 16 Christian Football Australia National Academy’s Soccer Team.

He became involved in the CFANA team after the National Director came to Broken Hill to hold training sessions and trials last year for the South Australian State team for the National Titles.

Please log in to read the whole article.