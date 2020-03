Ad campaign shines spotlight on locals and region

Local girls Kacee Milnes (left) and Amy Wood performing maintenance as part of their everyday work atop one of the 58 wind turbines at Silverton Wind Farm. PICTURE: Powering Australian Renewables Fund Local girls Kacee Milnes (left) and Amy Wood performing maintenance as part of their everyday work atop one of the 58 wind turbines at Silverton Wind Farm. PICTURE: Powering Australian Renewables Fund

By Annette Northey

A new AGL ad campaign that highlights some of the regions it operates in has featured two born-and-bred Broken Hill women, Kacee Milnes and Amy Wood, who work at the Silverton Wind Farm.

Kacee and Amy feature in a short promotional video that is broadcast nationally via Sky News and Qantas In-flight TV and is also on YouTube.

The video, called ‘Shining a light on Adam’, shows Kacee and Amy in various parts of a wind turbine, including being strapped to the top with their security harnesses.

