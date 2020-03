Heaven sent

Weston family grandchildren (from left) Brady Wehrmann (9 Months), Gemma Pluckrose (4 years) and Alfie Pluckrose (8 months) sitting in front of the Nuntherungie Creek at Marrapina Station. PICTURE: Jess Weston Weston family grandchildren (from left) Brady Wehrmann (9 Months), Gemma Pluckrose (4 years) and Alfie Pluckrose (8 months) sitting in front of the Nuntherungie Creek at Marrapina Station. PICTURE: Jess Weston

By Callum Marshall

The Far West and surrounding regions have welcomed good rainfall over the last few days which, combined with flowing rivers, is providing some much needed water for the outback.

More than 100mm of rain poured down at Fowlers Gap, about 77km north of Broken Hill, from 11pm Tuesday night until 9am yesterday morning, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

The area recorded a maximum 120.8mm from 7am to 9am yesterday morning, according to the Fowlers Gap weather station.

