Tug-O-War, anyone?

Silverton Hotel owners Peter and Patsy Price test out the rope for the AGL Tug-O-War competition, that will see local teams of six males and females battle it out for $1,000.PICTURE: Myles Burt Silverton Hotel owners Peter and Patsy Price test out the rope for the AGL Tug-O-War competition, that will see local teams of six males and females battle it out for $1,000.PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

One lucky sports club could walk away with $1,000 in prize money at a Tug-O-War competition in Silverton.

Silverton Hotel owner Peter Price said St Patrick’s Recovery Day event would be in front of the pub, and the grand final would be in the beer garden.

Mr Price sent nomination forms to clubs a few weeks ago, but didn’t get any response.

